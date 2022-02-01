Heroin Worth Rs 31 Crore Seized In Guwahati, 2 Held

A huge quantity of suspected heroin worth crores was seized by Guwahati police on Monday night.

As per reports, several police stations in the city launched an operation based on intelligence inputs, where in, a truck was intercepted in the Nalapara area.

Upon questioning the driver, the police found that the truck is linked to the illegal drug trade.

The truck, which came from Manipur, had the drugs concealed in a secret compartment.

The police said they had to use gas cutters to break open the concealed compartment inside the bumper of the truck.

Around 4.5 kg heroin was seized from the compartment, police said.

Reportedly, the drugs were brought from Myanmar via Manipur. Police had been tracking the truck for a few days.

According to police, the seized drugs is worth a whopping Rs 31 crore.

Two persons were arrested who were occupants of the truck. They were identified as Md Idomi and Nawaz Khan.