Himachal Mishap: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia Each For Kin Of Those Killed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased in the tragic Kullu school bus accident.

"Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each," stated PMO.

"The bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is heart-rending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected," added the PM.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur also condoled the deaths.

"I received news about the private bus accident in Sainj valley of Kullu. The entire administration is present at the spot and the injured are being taken to the hospital. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to bereaved families,” he tweeted.

At least 16 passengers, including school children, were killed after a bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu this morning.

The bus has been heavily damaged in the accident. Meanwhile, rescue operations are currently underway and the death toll is feared to rise.

According to officials, at least 40 students were in the bus when the accident took place.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ashutosh Garg said the bus, headed to Sainj, fell into the gorge near Jangla village around 8:30 am. District officials and rescue teams have reached the spot, he said, adding that the injured were being rushed to a nearby hospital.