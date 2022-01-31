HNLC Claims Responsibility Of Shillong IED Blast, Area Commando Held

Militant outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has claimed responsibility for the IED blast at Shillong’s Police Bazar that occurred on Sunday evening.

The outfit claimed that the blast was carried out because of non-payment of taxes by the shopkeepers to the outfit.

One minor claiming to the area commander of HNLC has been arrested in connection to it. He also led the police to another live bomb planted at Demthring, which was defused immediately.

Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said that it was a crude bomb planted in front of the commercial complex in Police Bazar.

The police are currently on the hunt for the culprits involved.

The blast occured in Shillong’s busy Khydailad area triggering panic among the public.

However, there was no loss of lives reported owing to the weekend lockdown in place in the state. The blast took place at around 6.15 pm in the commercial hub of the state.