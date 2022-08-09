Horoscope Today, August 9: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the 9th August.You can reach me at - 6000652920

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – The Magician - Time for celebration. Success is on the cards. You may meet old friend. Things will be in your favour

Angel Message – New beginnings

Lucky Color –yellow

Lucky Number – 4





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)





Tarot Card – 4 of cups - Take help from others you cannot do everything alone.save money.time for you to take some rest

Angel Message – you need some healing

Lucky Color – green

Lucky Number – 2

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – The Moon - Emotionally you will be little unstable, so don’t take any decision. Listen to your gut feelings .Health wise be calm

Angel Message – self courage is the need of the hour

Lucky Color –yellow

Lucky Number – 3

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card- 8 of cups –Disconnect yourself from the mechanical world. Listen to your heart .Give some time to your family

Angel Message – spread love ,light and smile in peoples life.

Lucky Color – white

Lucky Number – 2





5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 3 of pentacles - Team work will bring good luck and finance. Financial gain .health wise avoid over work

Angel Message – Listen to your gut feelings

Lucky Color –grey



Lucky Number 2

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- Magician - It’s a lucky day and help you too achieve your goal. Financial gain. Be great full to whatever you have .Health wise you may have pain in hands

Angel Message – Express your self

Lucky Color – white

Lucky Number – 7

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – The empress - Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your hard work. Good time to invest .Abundance from all the direction. Healthwise couple may expect a baby and overall health wise good for all

Angel Message – follow your passion.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 6

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- knight of swords – Avoid fights. Be careful with your finance .couple avoid discussion which will lead to argument .You may loose some money .Health wise control your temper

Angel Message – make the best choice

Lucky Color –white

Lucky Number – 6

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- 4 of pentacles – Money flow is great .Don’t take any decision in any sector.Travel is on the cards.Health wise you may have bck pain.

Angel Message – Discover your courage

Lucky Color –white

Lucky Number - 4

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- 8 of Pentacles – Invest today great time to do it. New work or increment in salary .Need more tolerance power in life. Health wise take some rest

Angel Message – Set your goals

Lucky Color – blue

Lucky Number – 2

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – Page of Wands- Present yourself well today. New beginning is on the cards.Health wise you need to check your pressure

Angel Message – Need more clarity in life

Lucky Color – white.

Lucky Number – 8,

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card- The Emperor – You are in balance mode but don’t be arrogant .Good time to take decision. Avoid taking decision without asking your elders. Health wise avoid injury in leg

Angel Message – Take a leap of faith

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 1

Hey lovely people that’s it for this week. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

{Radio Jockey in 92,7 big fm},Tarot and Energy Healer

