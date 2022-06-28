Horoscope Today, June 28: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the 28th June

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – 5 of Cups – Today you will be little exhausted.Give some time yourself and take care of your health. Things will be delay.

Angel Message – Do some meditation.

Lucky Color – white

Lucky Number – 3





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – 9 of Pentacles – Enjoy your day ,today you will be in good mood. Do you favorite thing, invest time in family and friends. Financially its great day. Enjoy the moment.

Angel Message – Enjoy your moment

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 3

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 9 of Swords –Don’t take tension let go things. Over thinking is not going to give you anything it will make things more difficult for you. Believe in yourself.

Angel Message – Be Kind to yourself

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 1

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – Ace of swords– New big change coming your way. Emotionally stable and finally you will be able to let go your past. New people will show up.Stay happy

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 6





5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 8 of Wands – Things will be difficult for you today but at the end they will be in your favour so try hard. Avoid aruguments. Let go things and don’t loose temper.

Angel Message – Let go things.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 8

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- The EMPEROR – You will be very stable today. Whatever you do you will get good results. New people will show up in life.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color –yellow

Lucky Number – 9

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – Wheel Of Fortune – Financially its great day for you. Luck will be in your favor .Emotionally you will feel secure and stable.

Angel Message – Be great full to universe

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 74

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card –King of Pentacles – Enjoy the moment. Take your decision fearlessly .Time plan your future and be ready for the change.

Angel Message – Live in the moment

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 9

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- 5 of Cups – Beware of fake people they will manipulate you and create issues in life. Don’t be a victim of gas lighting. Stay calm. Let go things. Today just give some time to yourself.

Angel Message – Time for some self analysis

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number - 5

10. CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- The High Priestess – Before do anything see or analyze things properly .Don’t trust people blindly. Use your inner power and strength to achieve what you deserve. Believe in yourself.

Angel Message – Spent some time nature

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 5

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – Justice – You will get your long due reorganization in work and personal life. Things will be in your favor. Legal issues will solve. More new thing you will be attracting.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 2

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card – Ace of Pentacles – New beginnings and opportunity for you. Things will be in your favour. New people in life show up.

Angel Message – Enjoty the moment.

Lucky Color – white

Lucky Number – 6

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium. Follow me in instagram @mediumofmiracles555































