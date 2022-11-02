Horoscope Today, November 2: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the 2ND November . You can reach me at - 6000652920.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – The Emperor – You will taking many important decision of your life or people will take your help to take major decision in life. Be humble and resolve every issue with logic and calm mind. Be humble. Financial you will be stable.

Angel Message – stay calm

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 5





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)





Tarot Card – King of Pentacles – Good and happy news will come. All your work will complete with ease. Financial abundance. Great time to buy property. Enjoy the moment. Great time to plan new things.

Angel Message – Be grateful for all you have.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 4

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – The Fool – Don’t worry be happy. Good time are coming. Take a leap of faith. Whatever you do today you will get good and favorable results. But financially be careful what and on whom you spend.

Angel Message – Be grateful for whatever you have.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 1

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – The DEVIL - Don’t take advice from anyone . Avoid arguments and fights. Do some meditation to connect with yourself. Time for you to reconsider your decision. Take care of your savings. Spend your money wisely. Avoid new relationships.

Angel Message – Embrace the truth.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 6





5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – The Empress – Great day today for you, so utilize it as much as you can. Great time to plan family. Financial abundance . Work life will be fulfilling. Plan new things and also expect new opportunity.

Angel Message – Spread Love

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 2

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- Queen Of swords – You need to take some major decision. Someone will try to hurt you be ready but answer them back. Understand your true potential and work accordingly. Financially plan it.

Angel Message – stay grounded

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 1

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – 3 of pentacles – Plan your day or work .Don’t listen to anyone listen to yourself and move forward. Avoid fights with female counterpart .Financially need to save your money.

Angel Message – Live in the moment.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 4

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- 7 Of Cups – You will get lot of good opportunity today choose whatever you like results will be great and amazing. New opportunity will show up. New people will come and help you. Financial abundance.

Angel Message –Enjoy The moment.alm and reset yourself.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 6

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- Knight of SWORDS – Have some patience, Use your anger in completing your instead of effecting you health or mind. Avoid unwanted and non contributing people from life. Things may delay today.

Angel Message – Wait and be patient, good days are on its way.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number - 6

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- The Moon – Emotionally you will be a little confused regarding what to do and what not to do in different situation. Don’t take too many suggestions. Finance will be little shaky. Money will come in and go out, but there will be a flow of money. Stay calm.

Angel Message – Time for you to take your life seriously.

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 1

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – 4 of Swords – Long emotional suffering will come to an end. New beginning is on the cards. Listen to someone who is elder to you. Health wise adopt good habits.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card- 4 Of Pentacles – News from dear will help you to grow.You will be over burdened with work. Emotionally you will be exhausted today. Don’t let other people control you. Take some time off.

Angel Message – Let things happen.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.