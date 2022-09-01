Horoscope Today, September 1: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the 1St September .You can reach me at - 6000652920

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – Temperance – Today you will be in very balance state of mind. Things will be easy and result oriented for you. New people will show up . Financially you will be happy. Have a great day

Angel Message – Stay Grounded

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 4





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – The Magician– Your wish universe command. Today is great day for you. Financial abundance and emotionally you will be very stable. New work will bring joy and happiness.

Angel Message – do some meditation.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 6

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – The Moon –Take care of your anger and ego. People you love may misunderstand you so be careful. Take care of your spending. Emotionally you may feel little low.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 9

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – Two swords – Open your eyes and heart and see the reality. Remember suffering is choice so except the reality and move on. Dont blame yourself for anything. Avoid over thinking. Financialy take care of your money.

Angel Message – Release your fears.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 9





5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – Wheel Of Fortune – Bad phase of your life come to an end. New things were coming. Release your fear and anger. Ready for positive change. Financially great day and emotionally you will fell good.

Angel Message – Be greatfull

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 8

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 8 Of wands – Today is a great day for you. Express yourself. In work or professional life you will get success and joy. Move forward to complete your goal. Financially its agreat day.

Angel Message – Do some meditation..

Lucky Color –White

Lucky Number – 2

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – 3 Of wands – Today is great day to expand your work or business. New possibilities are on its way. Plan your future ahead. Be humble. Financially its great day.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 6

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- 9 Of Swords – Don’t listen to others . Don’t let others manipulate you. Listen to yourself. Avoid fights and arguments. Let go things and don’t live in past. Financially check your spending.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 9

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- 4 Of CUPS – Let go past .Let new people come into life. Reconsider your decision. Except the situation and move on. Take care of your spending. Emotionally you will be drained out.

Angel Message – Wait and be patient.

Lucky Color –Blue

Lucky Number - 6

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- Kings Of pentacles – Travel is there today .Success is on the cards. Good news for the couples. Good day to expand your business . A child will bring happiness to your life.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 4

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – 10 of Wands – You might get through emotional issues, past issues or current but take care of your emotions. Let go people and things. Don’t make any financial investment . Do some meditation.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 6

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card- The Hermit – Take rest and reconsider your decision. Today will be little anxious. Don’t take any major decision today. Emotionally you will be little unstable.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 5

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.