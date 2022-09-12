Horoscope Today, September 12: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the 12th September .You can reach me at - 6000652920

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – King Of Swords – Be clear with your thoughts. Need to take some major decision in life. Be humble . Don’t let you ego come between you relationship. Financially you need to plan your finances. Emotionally be humble.

Angel Message – Love is contagious

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 8

2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – 6 Of Wands – Time travel. New work is on the card. Financially you will be happy state. Whatever you do you will get success. Hard work will be rewarding. Emotionally you will be happy

Angel Message – Stay grounded

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 4

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – The Chariot – Balance your personal and professional life. Be neutral in anysituations. Toxic people will go out of your life.Finacially you need to take care of your expenses. Emotionally bre happy.

Angel Message – Spread Love

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – 4 OF PENTACLES – Time to plan your future or need to take some decision. Travel is on the cards. If someone is planning study or job in abroad it’s a great tim e to do it. Financially you will have money and you choose to use it wisely. Emotionally you will be little overwhelmed.

Angel Message – Plan your life

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 4

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 8 Of wands – Move forward in life. All your hard will pay back time enjoy it. Financially great day. Plan your future. Stay happy.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 9

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 4 Of Wands – Time to enjoy the fruit of your hard work. Success is on the cards. New work will show up. Time to invest in your dream house. Spent some time with family and friends. Financially you will be happy. Emotionally you will be abundant.

Angel Message – Be calm

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 4

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – Ace of Wands – Long pending issues will resolved .Good news is coming from the area you are expecting. Travel is on the card. If you are planning to shift out of your base for work thats great time to do show. Financially its great time earn and save. Emotionally you be hapy.

Angel Message – Keep moving

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 6

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card – Queen Of Swords – Be humble and good to people. Time to take some decision for yourself .Finance will be stable. Don’t be part of any fight or argument. Emotionally you might feel little drained out.

Angel Message – Spread love and be humble.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 6

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- The Hanged man – Time for you give some time to yourself. Reanalyze your decision. Reconsider your choice because everything can change. People from past will show up. Emotionally you will be little confuse so practice some meditation

Angel Message – Reset and reconnect

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number - 3

10. CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- Page Of Wands – New energy and success is on the cards so utilized this time. New job or business things will open up. Financially you will be stable . Emotionally you will be happy.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 1

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – Knight Of swords – Great day great energy. Good news on its way. Success is on the cards. Victory is on your side. Financially great day. Love yourself But don’t be harsh with anyone. Keep moving with love and faith.

Angel Message – Be Humble.

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 4

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card – 10 Of pentacles - show respect to your ancestors so offer prayers and donate something to someone. New things and people will show up. All you plans will work but at last minutes.. Financially great day. Need to take some major decision.

Angel Message – Stay hapyy

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 6

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium. Follow me in instagram @mediumofmiracles555