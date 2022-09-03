Horoscope Today, September 3: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the 2nd September .You can reach me at - 6000652920

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – King Of wands – you will have balanced in all sectors in your life. Rule the world like king ,listen to your heart and use your power and position wisely. Financially you will be very stable. Emotionally you will be in good state of mind.

Angel Message – Stay Happy

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 6





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – Justice– Long pending issues will resolve and you will get your share of justice. Things will be in your favor. Lot of stability in work and personal front. Financially plan your future. Stay humble.

Angel Message – do some meditation.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 6

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 3 Of Cups –Celebrate your life and moments. Express your love. Spent some time with family and friends. Positive new is on its way. Good day to travel.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 4

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – The Hierophant – Balance your work life and emotions. Be neutral in every situation in life, don’t take side you may ended up in creating bad karma. Be humble and speak the truth. Financially check your spending.

Angel Message – Release your fears.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 7





5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – Ace Of Wands – Today all you need is positive mindset to do your work. Travel is on the card. Plan your future wisely. Balance your professional life. Financially its great day. Emotionally you may feel little overwhelmed.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 5

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card – 9 Of Cups – Your wish universe command. Enjoy each and every moment of life. Donate some food to needy people. Clean your house and office space and de clutter things.Spread love.

Angel Message – do some meditation.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 7

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot card – 10 of Swords – Be careful in relationship some one will made fake promises. Don’t believe anythimg one sided. People will show there true color. Financially not a right time to invest or spend.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color – Green.

Lucky Number – 3

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card – 5 of Swords – Control or balance your emotions today. Don’t be a part of any fight. Avoid complicated people. Stay calm. Don’t give money to anyone. Stay calm.

Angel Message – Be You

Lucky Color – Green and white

Lucky Number – 7

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card – The Fool – New beginnings or good news on it way. Take leap of faith Listen to your heart. Financially new source for income will open. New job or opening for you. Trustworthy friend will help you in different ways.

Angel Message – Live in the moment

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 9

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- The Tower – Today something will break to awaken and shaken you to the core. Be humble with yourself. Face the challenges and you will b e winner.Stay calm

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 1

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – Two Swords–Open your eyes and see the reality. Don’t be a victim of over thinking. Trust your gutt feelings. Someone you love will hurt to the core be ready for that lessons.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – white

Lucky Number – 1

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card – 8 Of Pentacles- Use you skilss in your professional sector to get most of it. Enjoy the moment. Let go things. New things or changes are on its way. Control your temper. Be helpful .Enjoy the moment.

Angel Message – Work hard

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 2

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.