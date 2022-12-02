Horoscope Today, December 2: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the 2ndDecember.You can reach me at – 6000652920

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – Death – Something very painful or situation that you are not comfortable is about to end. Be ready for some positive changes. Face your fears and let them go. Embrace your self.

Angel Message – Be ready for change

Lucky Color – Pink and white

Lucky Number – 1





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – Page of CUPS– Be ready for some great changes in your personal and professional life. Emotionally you are very happy today. Financially you are abundant .Enjoy some good company.

Angel Message – Stay Calm

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 4

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 9 OF SWORDS – Get up and face the world. Move forward and enjoy the moment. Stop procrastination and,honour and love yourself.

Angel Message – Be Kind to yourself

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 9

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – Ace of Cups – Control or balance your emotions today. Let go emotional baggage’s Time start fresh in stuck situation. Financially you will be at peace.

Angel Message – Utilized your strength wisely

Lucky Color – Green and white

Lucky Number – 3





5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 7 of swords – Beware of fake people. Don’t share your ideas with anyone. Don’t be part of any gossip .Don’t give money as loan. Today take some time off

Angel Message – Trust your intuition

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 6

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 3 of Pentacles – Enjoy the moment. Financially you will be at peace or gain. Partnership business or team work will bring great results.

Angel Message – Be calm

Lucky Color –yellow

Lucky Number – 8

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – 8 of swords – Accept the reality of life. Embrace the truth and control and manage your emotions. You are on self destruction mode so manage it.

Angel Message – Don’t trust anyone.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 4

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card – Queen of pentacles – Time for you to clean your unwanted emotional baggages. Financially you are at very good position today. Enjoy some time with loved one. Enjoy your favorite meal

Angel Message – Live in the moment

Lucky Color – Pink and blue

Lucky Number – 8

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- Queen of Swords – New project is on the cards. This cards also indicates power and arrogance so control your arrogance. You are high on emotions. Respect everyone.

Angel Message – Love is your enerygy

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number - 9

10. CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- The Empress – Today is a great day for you. Good new or new beginnings is on the cards. Couple can plan their family or may get good news. Financially its great day. Good time to invest.

Angel Message – Spent some time nature

Lucky Color – red

Lucky Number – 6

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – Hermit– Take a pause reconsider your decision.Time for you slow down yourself a little bit. Control your anger ,grief and anxiety .Spent some time alone. Don’t take any major decision.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – white

Lucky Number – 3

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card – King of wands.– Relex and enjoy the moment. People may seek advice from you. Expect miracles in life. Be happy person today. Spent time with family

Angel Message – work on yourself.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 4

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium. Follow me in instagram @mediumofmiracles555