Horoscope Today, December 3: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the 3rd December .You can reach me at - 6000652920

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – The Hermit – Time to take some rest for yourself. Don’t stress too much on situation. Reanalyze your situation or decisions.

Angel Message – Connect with yourself.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – Queen of pentacles – Today is great day for you. Whatever you will do you will get positive results. Financially it’s a great day. Stay positive

Angel Message – Time for enjoy the moment

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 4

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 10 Of Wands– Don’t take over burden about situation. Let go things and let go past.Focus on yourself. Emotional health is important.

Angel Message – Time for you to understand your true potential.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 3

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – The Star – Emotionally balanced day today. Great day to take decisions in any front .New or good news on its way.

Angel Message – Release your fears.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 4





5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – The Lovers – Great day for you. Spread love to have more harmony in life. Good news and new opportunity in life. New people will come to your life.

Angel Message – Claim the power within

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 6

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 10 Of wands – Be careful with people and their offers don’t trust anyone. People will reveal their true faces. Some situations will create pain but good for your future.Let the past go

Angel Message – Be grateful for whatever you have.

Lucky Color –Ornage

Lucky Number – 3

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – The High Priestess – Enjoy your day. More balance in emotional and professional front. Someone true face will or true intentions will come out.Invest time in reading or learning new things.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 5

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- Page of Swords – New beginnings is on the cards. You will gain profit in business and have success in job. Good time to invest. Trust divine timings.

Angel Message – Be more generous today.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 5

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- Queen of wands – More balance in work and personal life. Travel is on the cards. Don’t take any hasty decisions. Listen to your elders. Financially stable.

Angel Message – Be calm

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number - 3

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- Page Of Wands – Success is on the cards. Good news for the couples. A child / your child will bring happiness to your life. More opportunity in life.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 4

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – 5 Of cups – You will feel little low today so spend some time meditation.CTake care of your savings.Dont take any major deisions

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – white

Lucky Number – 5

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card- 2 OF WANDS – Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your good karma. Good news is on its way. Good time to invest. Travel is on the cards

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 5

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.