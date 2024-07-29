How to choose the right cleanser for your newborn's delicate skin

A baby's skin is 30% thinner than an adult's skin, making it more vulnerable to irritation, skin rashes and other sensitive conditions. Given the delicate nature of a baby’s skin, it is imperative for parents to choose the right baby soap and baby wash which helps protect little one's skin from irritation and dryness.
Choose a soap or wash designed to help protect a baby’s skin :
Johnson’s baby soap and top-to-toe bath are gentle, clinically proven and designed to meet the unique needs of a baby's delicate skin. When cleansing a newborn's skin, it's essential to select a product with larger cleansing molecules that work on the surface without penetrating too deeply. The use of larger micelles in baby wash products ensures that the cleansing molecules stay on the surface of the skin, effectively removing impurities without compromising the delicate skin barrier. Johnson's baby top-to-toe bath features jumbo micelles that effectively remove impurities while preserving the delicate skin barrier. Additionally, its ‘No More Tears’ formula, help protect eyes, skin and hair from irritation.
Choose a baby soap or wash which is mild and has moisturizing ingredients :
To prevent dryness and maintain your baby's natural skin moisture, it's crucial to choose a mild baby soap or wash with moisturizing ingredients. Johnson's baby soap contains naturally derived glycerin, a powerful moisture magnet that attracts and washes baby’s skin without drying it. The coconut-based mild cleansers in Johnson’s baby top-to-toe bath also help protect against dryness.
Bath time should be a comfortable and enjoyable experience for your little one. Johnson’s baby soap also has Vitamin E that helps condition and nourish baby’s skin. It is also free from parabens, phthalates, sulfates, avoiding common irritants found in many other cleansers.
Maintaining pH Balance :
Maintaining the natural pH balance of your baby's skin is crucial for optimal skin health. While there is increased discussion around role of pH in cleansers, it is important to choose a baby shampoo or wash that has a balanced pH suitable for the baby's delicate skin. A balanced pH baby wash helps protect the skin's natural barrier against harmful bacteria and prevents any disruption to your baby's skin.
Bath time rituals: An opportunity to bond and enjoy
Bathing your baby's skin is not just about maintaining cleanliness; it's an opportunity to create a nurturing and bonding experience. Make bath time a soothing ritual by using warm water and gently massaging the baby soap or wash onto your baby's skin. Use soft, cotton washcloths to gently wipe away dirt and impurities. Remember to pat the skin dry instead of rubbing, as excessive friction can lead to irritation. After cleansing, follow up with a gentle, long lasting Johnson’s baby cream or baby lotion to nourish the skin.
Partnering with parents for generations :
Over the years, Johnson's baby top-to-toe bath has emerged as a popular choice suited to clean a baby’s delicate skin. It also has pump bottle design that offers convenience and ease of use, allowing for one-handed operation during bath time. The product can be used on a baby's body and hair, eliminating the need for multiple products.
By prioritizing your baby's skincare needs and selecting the right baby soap or wash, parents can help ensure their delicate skin remains protected and nourished from day one.