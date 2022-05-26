Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Seized In Manipur

In a joint operation, Manipur police and troopers of Assam Rifles seized a huge cache of weapons and stores in Bishnupur district.

As per reports, the seizure includes one assault Rifle along with three magazines and 54 live rounds of 5.56mm calibre, one .32mm Pistol and four live rounds, one hand grenade and four Kenwood hand held radio set.

The recovered items were later handed over to Nambol Police Station for further investigation.

“Keithelmanbi Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 25 May, in a joint operation with Manipur Police recovered arms & ammunition to include one assault Rifle with 03 magazine, one .32mm Pistol, assorted ammunition, 01 hand grenade & 04 Kenwood hand held radio sets in Bishnupur, Manipur,” official account of Assam Rifles wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this month, a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives were recovered in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district.

The recovery was by 14 Rajput Regiment of the Indian Army in the jungle area of Phinbiro-I under Manmao police station.

It is suspected that the cache of arms and ammunition was hidden by a proscribed outfit organization.

One AK-56 rifle with four rounds of ammunition, two SBML guns, one point 22 pistols with three rounds of ammunition, 40 grams of pink power, and around 450 grams of a bottle containing suspected explosives were recovered from the area.

