Huge Cache Of Explosives Seized In Mizoram, 2 Held

A huge cache of explosives has been seized by troopers of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police on the Indo-Myanmar border.

Two persons have been arrested in connection to the seizure.

The joint operation was carried out in Ajnak village in Siaha district of Mizoram.

As per reports, the team intercepted two vehicles and recovered a large cache of war-like supplies and explosives.

The seized items included Belox-10 explosives (124.2 kg), granular explosives (121.5 kg), gun powder explosives (49.9 kg), 3,950 detonators, 120 Lellier & Belliot 30-06 bullets, 100 Lellier & Belliot .22 Hornet bullets, 12,000 meters of codex, and 106 tac shotgun ammunition belts.

The two arrested individuals have been handed over to Mizoram police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicles were hired by a Myanmar national for medical evacuation of Chin National Army (CNA) cadres to Aizawl.