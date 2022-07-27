IAS Officer DP Wahlang Appointed New Meghalaya Chief Secretary

Senior IAS officer DP Wahlang has been appointed as the new chief secretary of Meghalaya.

Prior to this, Wahlang had been serving as the additional chief secretary to the government of Meghalaya for education, PHE and home (political) departments.

He was also serving as the chairman-cum-managing director of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited and its three subsidiaries – Meghalaya Power Generation Corporation Limited, Meghalaya Power Transmission Corporation Limited and Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited.

The present Meghalaya Chief Secretary RV Suchiang will retire from serice on July 31.

Wahlang will assume office on August 1.

“DP Wahlang… is posted as chief secretary to the Govt of Meghalaya with effect from the date of supernuation of Smti RV Suchiang, IAS (RR: 1989), chief secretary to the government of Meghalaya i.e. 31st July, 2022,” a notification from the Meghalaya personnel and AR (A) department read.

Wahlang, a 1993 batch IAS officer, will also “function as the State Vigilance Commissioner, Meghalaya” after taking charge as the new chief secretary of the state.