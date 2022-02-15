Vineet Joshi Appointed As New CBSE Chairman

Additional secretary in the Union ministry of education, Vineet Joshi, has been appointed as the chairman of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

This comes after former CBSE chairman Manoj Ahuja was appointed as the officer on special duty in the department of agriculture and farmers welfare.

"Consequent upon reliving of Manoj Ahuja from the post of CBSE chairman, the charge has been assigned to Vineet Joshi, additional secretary, Union ministry of education, in addition to his existing assignments," a senior official of the ministry of education told PTI.

Joshi had previously served as chairman of the CBSE. He is also the director general of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Joshi completed his early education from the Annie Besant School in Allahabad, and Government Inter College, Allahabad.

He completed his undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.

Later, Joshi did his post-graduate in business administration from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.

Notably, he is a 1992-batch IAS office of the Manipur cadre.

In 1999, he became the private secretary under the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports and became the private secretary in the Union ministry of food processing industries from 2000 to 2001.