IIT Guwahati Signs MoU To Collaborate With ASDMA On Disaster Risk Reduction

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) to collaborate on various projects and activities related to Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR).

The MoU was signed in presence of Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Jogen Mohan.

The MoU signing was followed by the launching of the website (www.iitg.ac.in/cdmr) of Center for Disaster Management and Research (CDMR), IITG.

Speaking during the event, Minister Jogen Mohan said, "This collaboration between IITG and ASDMA will lead towards strengthening Disaster Management strategy for Assam. I believe IITG and the Center for Disaster Management and Research (CDMR) would strengthen the state disaster management policies with its innovative and action-oriented research and technical expertise. I assure my full support towards strengthening CDMR's institutional capacity."

The key objectives highlighted in the MoU signed by IIT Guwahati and ASDMA include capacity building for mainstreaming Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), case studies, evaluation studies, undertaking research projects/innovative activities, publication of articles and awareness materials, pilot projects in DRR area, conducting and supporting consultation, knowledge and experience sharing.

Further, the Centre for Disaster Management and Research (CDMR) at IIT Guwahati will act as the nodal centre for research collaborations, training programs and projects in this domain.