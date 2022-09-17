Top Stories

IIT Guwahati Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room

The deceased, identified as one Surya Narayan Premkishore, was a Btech student.
A student of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Guwahati allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room on Friday night. 

The deceased, identified as one Surya Narayan Premkishore, was a Btech student. 

The reason for him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. 

Sources said Surya, who hails from Kerala, was found hanging in his hostel room. No sucide note was recovered.

Soon after, Amingaon police reached the scene and recovered the body for post mortem.

Further investigation is on.

