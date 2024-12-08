In Photos | Sadin-Pratidin Achiever Awards 2024

4 /17

Corporate Excellence Award - Kumud Bordoloi

The Corporate Excellence Award was presented to Dr. Kumud Bordoloi, a distinguished expert in life and health insurance, for his exceptional contributions and dedication to the industry. With over two decades of experience, Dr. Bordoloi has held senior leadership roles in India, Singapore, and Hong Kong, and currently serves as the Head of Accident & Health Underwriting at "Peak Re" in Hong Kong. An accomplished professional with a postgraduate degree in Business Administration specializing in Business Strategy alongside his medical qualifications, Dr. Bordoloi has been committed to securing the lives of middle-class families through his expertise. A graduate of Assam Medical College, he began his journey in Assam and built a remarkable international career. The Sadin-Pratidin Group honored Dr. Bordoloi for his outstanding achievements and exemplary leadership in the insurance sector.