In Photos | Sadin-Pratidin Achiever Awards 2024

Lifetime Achievement Award – Dr Nagen Saikia
The Sadin-Pratidin Group has honored Dr. Nagen Saikia, a distinguished Assamese scholar, intellectual, and social reformer, with the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award. Renowned for his contributions to Assamese literature, culture, and social development, Dr. Saikia has had an illustrious career as an academic, journalist, and reformer. A former Head of the Assamese Department at Dibrugarh University, he also served two terms as President of the Assam Sahitya Sabha and has received accolades such as the Sahitya Akademi Award and Assam Valley Literary Award. Known for his impactful speeches and leadership, Dr. Saikia remains a guiding force in Assam's intellectual and cultural heritage, making him a deserving recipient of this prestigious award.
Jury Appreciation – Team Bidurbhai
The Jury Appreciation Award was presented to Bidurbhai, a pioneering Assamese film that revolutionized regional cinema with its innovative approach and unique style. Initially conceived as a web series during the Covid-19 pandemic by a group of cultural workers from Golaghat, Bidurbhai gained widespread acclaim, inspiring its transition into a full-length feature film. Directed by Suvrat Kakoti and produced by Arnab Hazarika, the film stands as a testament to Assamese storytelling's evolution, blending creativity and innovation to set a new benchmark in the industry.
Excellence in Sports - Nayanmoni Saikia
The Excellence Sports Award was conferred upon Nayanmoni Saikia, a trailblazing lawn bowls athlete and a beacon of pride for Assam. Born on September 21, 1988, in Sarupathar, Golaghat district, Nayanmoni made history as the first Assamese athlete to win a Commonwealth Games medal, securing gold at the 2022 Birmingham Games. Her exceptional contributions to Indian lawn bowls earned her the prestigious Arjuna Award, presented by the President of India. Balancing her roles as an athlete and mother, Nayanmoni continues to inspire with her dedication and remarkable achievements.
Corporate Excellence Award - Kumud Bordoloi
The Corporate Excellence Award was presented to Dr. Kumud Bordoloi, a distinguished expert in life and health insurance, for his exceptional contributions and dedication to the industry. With over two decades of experience, Dr. Bordoloi has held senior leadership roles in India, Singapore, and Hong Kong, and currently serves as the Head of Accident & Health Underwriting at "Peak Re" in Hong Kong. An accomplished professional with a postgraduate degree in Business Administration specializing in Business Strategy alongside his medical qualifications, Dr. Bordoloi has been committed to securing the lives of middle-class families through his expertise. A graduate of Assam Medical College, he began his journey in Assam and built a remarkable international career. The Sadin-Pratidin Group honored Dr. Bordoloi for his outstanding achievements and exemplary leadership in the insurance sector.
Excellence in Social Service Award – Hasina Kharbhih
The Excellence in Social Service Award was bestowed upon Hasina Kharbhih, a fearless advocate who has devoted over three decades to combating human trafficking and championing social causes. Originating from Meghalaya, Hasina founded the Impulse NGO Network in 1987, spearheading efforts to protect children’s rights and address human trafficking. Her pioneering Impulse Model has garnered national and international acclaim for its transformative impact. Beyond anti-trafficking, her work extends to human rights, rural development, gender-based violence prevention, and migration issues. Honoring her unwavering commitment to humanity and social reform, the Sadin-Pratidin Group recognized Hasina Kharbhih with this year’s Excellence in Social Service Award.
Excellence in Environment Conservation - Youth Mission Clean River
The Excellence in Environment Conservation Award was conferred upon Youth Mission Clean River, an Arunachal Pradesh-based organization devoted to combating river pollution and promoting sustainability. Founded in 2016 under advocate S. Loder's leadership, the group focuses on rejuvenating rivers, restoring biodiversity, and fostering ecological balance through awareness and education campaigns. Recognized for its impactful work in afforestation and addressing environmental challenges, the organization’s efforts to restore natural water flows have gained widespread acclaim. Honoring their commitment to environmental conservation, the Sadin-Pratidin Group presented them with this year's prestigious award.
Excellence in Business Award – Subir Ghosh
Subir Ghosh, Managing Director of the Annapurna Group, was honored with the Excellence in Business Award for his outstanding contributions to Northeast India’s dairy industry. Born on June 14, 1970, Ghosh has transformed the family-owned Annapurna Group into the largest dairy producer in Eastern India, with 70 years of operational excellence. Under his visionary leadership, the company expanded its presence from Guwahati to other Northeastern state capitals, West Bengal, Kolkata, and Siliguri, earning widespread trust for its high-quality products. The Sadin-Pratidin Group recognized his exceptional leadership with this prestigious award.
Excellence in Health Care – Dr. Sarbeswar Bhuyan
Dr. Sarbeswar Bhuyan, a General Surgeon at Assam Medical College Hospital, was awarded the Excellence in Health Care Award for his outstanding contributions to surgery and patient care. Known for his compassionate and accessible healthcare approach, Dr. Bhuyan has earned a distinguished reputation for making high-quality treatment available to all, regardless of financial constraints. His empathetic and inclusive philosophy has made him a trusted figure in the medical community. The Sadin-Pratidin Group recognized his exceptional service and dedication to the healthcare sector with this prestigious honor.
Excellence in Science & Innovation Award – Dr Mukut Gohain
Dr. Mukut Gohain, an internationally acclaimed scientist from Assam, has been honored with the Excellence in Science & Innovation Award for his groundbreaking contributions to science. In February, his work gained global recognition when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Enmetazobactam, an antibiotic developed for treating complex urinary tract infections and pneumonia, which Dr. Gohain helped innovate at Orchid Pharma’s research laboratory in India. Currently serving as Chief Scientist at a leading South African organization, Dr. Gohain’s achievements have brought him international acclaim. The Sadin-Pratidin Group recognized his exceptional contributions with this prestigious award.
Achiever Music Award – Syed Sadullah
Syed Sadullah, the renowned musician, composer, lyricist, guitarist, and former official of All India Radio, Dibrugarh, is this year’s recipient of the Achiever Music Award. Known for his captivating voice, Sadullah’s association with All India Radio, Dibrugarh, from 1975 to 2008 allowed him to leave a lasting legacy in Assamese music. He worked as an announcer, guitarist, composer-lyricist, playwright, and actor, creating over 180 popular songs. His exceptional contributions to music have made him a symbol of versatility, earning him this prestigious recognition from the Sadin-Pratidin Group.
Excellence in Art - Saleha Ahmed
Saleha Ahmed, the distinguished artist, is this year’s recipient of the Excellence in Art Award. A visionary painter and sculptor, Saleha has created a unique blend of imagination and reality through her art. She is recognized as the first woman from Northeast India to study sculpture at Shantiniketan. Her works, which reflect symbolic meanings and stark realities, have established her as a leading figure in the art world. Dedicated to the pursuit of beauty and creativity, Saleha's contributions have earned her this prestigious recognition from the Sadin-Pratidin Group.
Achiever Cultural Award - Bishnu Kharghoria
Bishnu Kharghoria, the legendary actor, is this year’s recipient of the prestigious Achiever Cultural Award. A name synonymous with exceptional acting, Bishnu has captured the hearts of Assamese audiences with his remarkable performances for over four decades. Beginning his acting career at the age of 10, he has appeared in 61 films, showcasing his versatile talents. From his innocent portrayal in *Sagar Loi Bahu Dur* to his dynamic roles as a villain, Bishnu has consistently captivated audiences. His contributions to Assamese cinema and theater make him a true cultural icon, earning him this well-deserved recognition from the Sadin-Pratidin Group.
Sadin Award – Haidar Hussain
Haider Hussain, the esteemed journalist and intellectual, has been honored with the prestigious Sadin Award 2024. For over five decades, his fearless journalism and insightful writings on political and social issues have earned him the trust and admiration of readers across Assam and beyond. Renowned for his deep understanding of Assam’s sociopolitical landscape and his captivating oratory skills, Haider Hussain has become a beacon of integrity in journalism. His rare ability to blend facts with logic has cemented his place as a stalwart in the field. The Sadin-Pratidin Group proudly recognizes his exceptional contributions to Assamese society and journalism with this distinguished award.
Best Journalist Award - Chinmoy Roy
Chinmoy Roy, who began his journey as a photojournalist during Assam's turbulent 1990s, started his career in 1993 from Nagaon and later moved to Guwahati in 1994/95. His association with Asomiya Pratidin began from the very inception of the newspaper's editions in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, and Bongaigaon.
Best Journalist Award - Manoj Kumar Dutta
Manoj Dutta has been actively involved with Asomiya Pratidin from its very early days, contributing through investigative and analytical reports. His career highlights include work with Sadin and collaboration with renowned journalists like martyr Parag Kumar Das.
Best Journalist Award - Devaraj Barthakur
Devaraj Borthakur has been a part of Pratidin Time since 2013 and entered the field of graphics design in journalism in 1997. He is recognized as one of Assam's senior-most and most prominent graphics designers, known for his contributions to the media industry.
Best Journalist Award - Mustak Hussain
Mustak Hussain has contributed to Asomiya Pratidin since 1995 while working in areas such as Golaghat and Karbi Anglong. He has been deeply involved with the Sadin-Pratidin Group through his long service and reporting contributions, particularly through Pratidin Time.