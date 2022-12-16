IND vs SL ODI Guwahati Ticket Price List Here

After hosting the second T20 in the three match series between India and South Africa in October this year, this will be another big international match for cricket fans in Guwahati to enjoy.

Earlier it had emerged that talks were ongoing for a one-day international match to be organised here. Reports stated that talks were underway to allocate one of the ODI matches of the India – Sri Lanka series to the Guwahati stadium.

The Sri Lankan Cricket team is slated to tour India in the month of January, next year. In that regard, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) team was scheduled to arrive in Guwahati in order to conduct inspections of the stadium.