India Acquires 26 Rafale Jets in Rs 63,887 Cr Mega Deal with France

Amid China's expanding naval presence in the Indian Ocean Region, India has approved a ₹63,887 crore (€6.6 billion) deal with France for 26 Rafale-Marine fighter jets. These jets will operate from the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, strengthening the Navy’s maritime strike, air defense, and reconnaissance capabilities.

The government-to-government contract with France includes 22 single-seat Rafale-M jets, four twin-seat trainers, weapons, simulators, crew training, and five-year performance-based logistics support. The deal is expected to be signed this month, with French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu likely to attend the signing ceremony.

The Rafale-M jets, capable of delivering nuclear weapons, will be armed with Exocet AM39 anti-ship missiles, Scalp air-to-ground cruise missiles, and Meteor air-to-air missiles. Additionally, France has committed to integrating Indian missiles like the NASM and BrahMos-NG into the Rafale-M fleet.

The first jets will be delivered within 37 months of contract signing, with all 26 aircraft arriving by 2031. This move follows the ₹59,000 crore deal in 2016 for 36 Rafales for the Indian Air Force, which now operates them at Ambala and Hasimara.

The Indian Navy currently operates 40 MiG-29Ks, which have faced serviceability issues. The Rafale-M was selected over the American F/A-18 Super Hornet after extensive trials in 2022. With the indigenous Twin Engine Deck-Based Fighter (TEDBF) still a decade away, the Rafale-M jets serve as a crucial interim measure.

In a parallel move, India is finalizing a ₹33,500 crore deal with France for three additional Scorpene submarines. Meanwhile, China continues to expand its naval fleet, already possessing three aircraft carriers, with more under construction. India has yet to approve a third 45,000-tonne aircraft carrier, essential for countering China’s growing military presence in the region.

