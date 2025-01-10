India Adds Record 24.5 GW Solar Capacity in 2024, Renewable Energy Hits 209 GW

India saw remarkable progress in renewable energy capacity in 2024, adding approximately 24.5 GW of solar capacity and 3.4 GW of wind capacity, according to JMK Research. Solar installations more than doubled compared to 2023, while wind capacity rose by 21%. The year marked a historic milestone, with solar capacity additions reaching their highest-ever annual figure.

By the end of 2024, India’s total installed renewable energy (RE) capacity stood at 209.44 GW, solidifying its position as a global leader in clean energy adoption. Solar energy emerged as the dominant contributor, accounting for 47% of the total renewable capacity.

Utility-Scale Solar Achieves New High

India added 18.5 GW of new utility-scale solar capacity in 2024, representing a nearly 2.8x increase from the previous year. Rajasthan led the charge with 7.09 GW of new installations, followed by Gujarat with 4.32 GW and Tamil Nadu with 1.73 GW. These three states collectively accounted for 71% of the utility-scale solar installations nationwide.

Rooftop Solar Sees Major Growth

The rooftop solar segment added 4.59 GW in 2024, a 53% increase from 2023. The surge was largely driven by the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, launched earlier in the year. The scheme enabled the installation of over 7 lakh rooftop solar systems within just 10 months, making rooftop solar more accessible to households across India.

Off-Grid Solar Expansion

India’s off-grid solar sector also witnessed exponential growth, with 1.48 GW of new capacity added in 2024. This represents a 197% increase compared to 2023, highlighting the growing adoption of decentralized solar solutions in rural and remote areas.

Wind Energy Records Steady Growth

The wind energy sector added 3.4 GW of new capacity in 2024, a 21% increase from the previous year. Gujarat emerged as the top performer with 1,250 MW of new installations, followed by Karnataka with 1,135 MW and Tamil Nadu with 980 MW. These three states accounted for 98% of the wind energy additions.

India’s Renewable Energy Journey

India’s total renewable energy capacity now stands at 209.44 GW, reflecting the nation’s steadfast commitment to transitioning to cleaner energy sources. The significant strides in 2024, particularly in solar energy, underscore the effectiveness of government initiatives and policy support aimed at accelerating the green energy revolution.

