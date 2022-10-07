India Bids 'Goodbye' To Veteran Actor Arun Bali

Veteran actor Arun Bali, who starred in various TV shows and Bollywood blockbusters like 3 Idiots and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, has passed away on Friday morning at his residence in Mumbai. He was 79.

According to his family, Bali was suffering with Myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease caused by communication failure between nerves and muscles, for which he was admitted to a hospital early this year.

He was responding well to the treatment but passed away at around 4.30am, his son Ankush said.

"My father left us. He was suffering from Myasthenia gravis. He had mood swings for two-three days. He told the caretaker he wanted to go to the washroom and after coming out he told him he wanted to sit down and he never got up then," he told PTI.

Ironically, his last film Goodbye, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, released today.

Bali made his acting debut with noted filmmaker Lekh Tandon's TV show Doosra Keval as superstar Shah Rukh Khan's uncle and went on to work in TV shows such as period drama Chanakya, Swabhimaan, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, and P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke.

Some of his popular films include Saugandh, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Khalnayak, Satya, Hey Ram, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, Ready, Barfi, Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, Samrat Prithviraj, and Laal Singh Chaddha.

Bali is survived by a son and three daughters.