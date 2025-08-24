"India in 'Golden Period' of Space Exploration", Says Shubhanshu Shukla

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla described the present time as a "golden period" for India in space exploration, speaking at the main event of National Space Day.

Shukla highlighted that global attention is on India’s space program, noting that excitement is not confined to the country alone. He specifically mentioned that Japanese and European space agencies are particularly enthusiastic about India’s missions.

"This excitement for India is present all over the world... The Japanese and the European Space Agencies are much more excited about our mission... This is the golden period for our country as far as space exploration is concerned," Shukla said.

Looking ahead, Shukla outlined India’s ambitious plans, including the Gaganyaan mission and the Bharat Space Station. He stressed that achieving such large-scale goals requires the involvement and resources of the entire nation.

"We have some very big ambitions going forward- the Gaganyaan Mission, the Bhartiya Antriksh Station, and eventually landing on the moon. What it requires is all the kids seated here to be excited. We need you... To achieve such big and bold ambitions that we have, we need the resources of the entire nation... This excitement that I see here is not limited to this room," he said.

"I am so excited to you all so excited about what we are planning to do... Two years ago we did not have this celebration. Within one year, this is the excitement we have managed to build," Shukla added.

In addition, Shukla inaugurated the Aryabhata Gallery at the Nehru Planetarium, reiterating that India is in a golden period and praising the ambitious dreams of the nation’s people.

