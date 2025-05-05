India Introduces First Genome-Edited Rice Varieties to Boost Yields and Cut Emissions

In a landmark development for Indian agriculture, the country on Sunday unveiled its first-ever genome-edited rice varieties — Kamala (DRR Dhan-100) and Pusa DST Rice 1. These breakthrough strains, developed using precision genome-editing techniques, promise up to 30% higher yields and require 15–20 days less to mature than conventional rice varieties.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while launching the varieties, said the genome-edited rice would consume less water and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, offering a more sustainable option for Indian farmers. “This is a momentous step forward. These varieties will also significantly support India’s climate goals,” he said.

Although it will take 4–5 years for these rice varieties to reach farmers through the standard seed multiplication process (breeder, foundation, and certified seeds), efforts are underway to expedite their availability.

Unlike genetically modified (GM) crops, genome-edited varieties do not contain foreign genes, making them a safer and more publicly acceptable innovation. The Indian government had previously exempted certain genome editing categories (SDN 1 and SDN 2) from stringent GEAC regulatory rules under the Environment Protection Act, paving the way for rapid development and deployment.

These rice varieties were developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) as part of its genome editing project launched in 2018. Scientists chose two widely cultivated but climate-sensitive varieties — Samba Mahsuri (BPT5204) and MTU1010 — as base models. Through editing, they improved the plants’ stress tolerance, yield potential, and adaptability without altering their core strengths such as grain quality and taste.

Field trials of Kamala (DRR Dhan-100) showed a 19% increase in yield compared to Samba Mahsuri, delivering an average of 5.37 tonnes per hectare. Similarly, Pusa DST Rice 1 showed yield gains ranging from 9% to 30% over its parent depending on the region and soil conditions.

These varieties are recommended for cultivation across a wide range of states including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

ICAR Director General Dr. Mangi Lal Jat confirmed that IPR applications would be filed for the new varieties, and initially, seeds will be distributed through government channels. He added that genome editing is also being explored for over two dozen other food crops and 15 horticulture crops, many of which are in advanced stages of development.

The Centre had allocated ₹500 crore in the Union Budget 2023–24 to advance genome editing research in agriculture. Experts believe this innovation could be a turning point for Indian food security and climate-smart farming.

