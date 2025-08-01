India Now Generates More Solar Power Than Japan, Says Govt

India has surpassed Japan to become the third-largest country in the world in terms of solar energy generation, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi announced on Thursday.

Citing data from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the minister said that India generated 1,08,494 GWh (gigawatt-hours) of solar power, while Japan produced 96,459 GWh. IRENA is an intergovernmental agency that tracks global renewable energy trends and supports countries in their transition to clean energy sources.

“India has outpaced Japan in solar energy generation and is now the third-largest solar power producer in the world,” Joshi said in a post on X. “Thanks to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is leading the way in the global clean energy revolution.”

This milestone comes as India pushes forward with its goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based electricity capacity by 2030.

The country is following a multi-pronged strategy to expand renewable energy infrastructure, including large-scale solar parks, rooftop solar initiatives, and integration of storage systems.

