India Opt To Bat Against SA In 2nd ODI After Winning Toss

India won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa in the second One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series. The match will be played at Boland Park in Paarl in South Africa on Friday.

The team will be led by KL Rahul with the series on the line. India will look to come back strongly in the second ODI after they were defeated by 31 runs in the first ODI. South Africa had bettered India in all three departments if the game which has made the second match of the series a do-or-die clash.

For the proteas, Sisanda Magala replaced Marco Jansen to take the workload off the latter, informed ANI.

Indian skipper Rahul, at the time of the toss, informed that India will field the same team. He said, “I think it's pretty straightforward, second game on the same strip and important to put runs on the board and guessing the wicket will get slower later on”.

Rahul added, “In the middle overs we couldn't get the partnerships going and that's the learning from the last game, hopefully we can go out there today and show better performance. The batters themselves realized that's where it went wrong, we will learn from it and we have spoken about it. We are playing the same team”.

Leading South Africa, skipper Temba Bavuma, at the time of the toss said, “We probably would have wanted to bat first. Like KL said it's quite straightforward. Saying that, I think there will be an opportunity where in the first hour with the ball nipping a bit. We got ourselves in a bit of a pickle losing wickets up front but the big partnership between Rassie and I got us going. Bowling was 80-85% on”.

“We want to get even better from the last game, try to improve those five percenters. We'd like to seal the series now, but in saying that we're going to have to do the basics well. One change, Sisanda Magala. comes in for Marco Jansen. Marco's had a big workload, so we felt he was a bit flat in the first game. We've got full confidence in Magala”, he said.

India's Playing XI: KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa's Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, and Tabraiz Shamsi.