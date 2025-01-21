India Rises to 7th Position in Global Coffee Production: Govt Data

India has now emerged as the seventh-largest coffee producer in the world, with exports reaching $1.29 billion in FY24, nearly doubling from $719.42 million in 2020-21, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

In the first half of January 2025, the country exported over 9,300 tonnes of coffee, with Italy, Belgium, and Russia being the top buyers.

India's coffee production is largely composed of Arabica and Robusta beans, which make up approximately 75% of the total output. These beans are primarily exported as unroasted coffee, but there is a growing trend in demand for value-added products like roasted and instant coffee, further contributing to the export boom, the ministry highlighted.

Domestic coffee consumption has also seen a steady rise, increasing to 91,000 tonnes in 2023 from 84,000 tonnes in 2012.

Karnataka continues to lead coffee production in India, contributing 248,020 metric tonnes in 2022-23, followed by Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The ministry also emphasized the success of the Integrated Coffee Development Project (ICDP), which focuses on improving yields, expanding cultivation in non-traditional regions, and ensuring the sustainability of coffee farming. A prime example of this initiative's success is in Araku Valley, where nearly 150,000 tribal families, in collaboration with the Coffee Board and the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), have boosted coffee production by 20%.