India Slips To 85th Rank In Henley Passport Index 2025

India's position on the Henley Passport Index has fallen five places, ranking 85th in 2025, down from 80th in the previous year. The index, which evaluates 199 passports based on the number of destinations they can access visa-free, is derived from exclusive Timatic data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

According to the latest rankings, Indian passport holders can travel visa-free to 57 destinations. India shares the 85th spot with Equatorial Guinea and Niger.

Singapore Tops the List Again

Singapore has retained its top position in the Henley Passport Index for 2025. A Singaporean passport allows visa-free travel to 195 destinations globally, making it the world's strongest passport.

Trailing Singapore are Japan, ranked second with access to 193 destinations, followed by Finland, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, and Spain, each granting access to 192 destinations. Austria and Denmark round out the top 10 with visa-free access to 191 destinations.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has shown significant improvement over the past decade, gaining access to 72 additional destinations since 2015. It now ranks 10th, with visa-free access to 185 destinations worldwide.

US Experiences Notable Decline

The United States has seen a significant drop, falling from 2nd place in 2015 to its current 9th position in 2025, according to Henley and Partners. It is the second-largest decliner on the index after Venezuela.

Commenting on the US's position, Annie Pforzheimer, Senior Associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said, "Even before the advent of a second Trump presidency, American political trends had become notably inward-looking and isolationist. Even though US economic health relies heavily on immigration, tourism, and trade, voters during the 2024 presidential campaign were fed a narrative that America can (and should) stand alone."

Bottom Rankings

At the bottom of the Henley Passport Index for 2025 are Pakistan and Yemen, tied at 103rd place, with visa-free access to only 33 destinations. They are followed by Iraq (31 destinations), Syria (27 destinations), and Afghanistan (26 destinations), which holds the lowest rank.