Indian Army To Deploy Indigenous LCH Choppers at Missamari Base In Assam's Sonitpur

The Indian Army will be deploying the indigenously built light combat helicopters (LCH) Prachand at its Missamari base in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

The move will greatly boost its military capabilities in the eastern front.

Missamari is home to one of the Army Aviation Brigades in India. The other two aviation brigades of the Indian Army are located in Jodhpur and Leh.

A total of four Prachand helicopters will be deployed by the Indian Army which will be received from the Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL) by the end of the month of October.

They will work in the forward regions along the international border of India with China in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Missamari Army Aviation Brigade of the Indian Army was raised in March 2021. A total of three squadrons are operating from the base.

Notably, there has been an increase in Chinese activities in the eastern sector along the border in Arunachal Pradesh.