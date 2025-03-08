India’s Digital Economy Surges, Poised to Hit $1 Trillion Mark

India’s digital economy has expanded tenfold, moving rapidly towards the $1 trillion milestone as the country emerges as a global leader in IPO listings, a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants revealed on Friday.

According to the report, India contributed 31% of the global IPO volume in the past year, raising $3 billion in overall fundraising. The country is aiming for a $13 trillion market capitalization by 2030, fueled by strong investor participation.

With over 100 unicorns and a growing number of "soonicorns," India's startup ecosystem is transitioning from rapid expansion to a focus on profitability, premiumization, and omnichannel adoption.

The report highlighted India's IPO boom, with over 330 listings in 2024, accounting for more than 30% of global IPO volumes. The median revenue of unicorns has tripled since 2021, with several achieving EBITDA profitability in FY24.

Retail investor participation has surged, significantly lowering the average age of investors from 42-44 years to below 30. Meanwhile, the market continues to grow, with 350 brands generating over $100 million in revenue. Many categories remain fragmented, dominated by unorganized players, signaling further opportunities for branding and consolidation.

Digital retail is projected to account for 12% of total retail sales by 2030, unlocking major opportunities in premium and luxury segments. Rural commerce is also emerging as a key investment area, driven by increasing accessibility and rising aspirations.

The B2B sector in India is undergoing a transformation, with technology-driven supply chain efficiencies opening new global prospects.

Speaking at the report launch event, Navi Chairman Sachin Bansal emphasized the evolving role of line managers in shaping company culture, while highlighting sectoral differences in operational priorities. He noted that financial services are focusing on technology investments, while e-commerce prioritizes logistics and inventory management.

Redseer CEO Anil Kumar stated that India's digital and startup landscape is at a crucial turning point. "The next decade will belong to companies that master omnichannel strategies, premiumization, and capital efficiency. Ground Zero is about equipping founders, investors, and industry leaders with actionable insights that drive long-term success," he said.

