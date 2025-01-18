India's Ed-Tech Market Set To Grow To USD 29 Billion By 2030: Report

India’s ed-tech market, valued at USD 7.5 billion in 2024, is projected to expand to USD 29 billion by 2030, according to a recent report. The sector is also expected to contribute 0.4 per cent to India’s GDP by 2029, up from just 0.1 per cent in 2020.

Advertisment

The report, titled "Impact study of EdTech in India: Driving innovation & creating opportunities," was unveiled at the 19th edition of the India Digital Summit. It was jointly prepared by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and consultancy firm Grant Thornton.