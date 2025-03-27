India’s Efforts in Reducing Child Mortality Praised by UN, Millions of Lives Saved

The United Nations has recognized India’s significant progress in reducing preventable child deaths, calling the country’s efforts “exemplar” in a newly released report. The report highlights India’s strategic investments in healthcare, citing initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, which have played a crucial role in saving millions of young lives.

The United Nations Inter-Agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation report, published on Tuesday, identified India as one of five “exemplar countries” in child mortality reduction, alongside Nepal, Senegal, Ghana, and Burundi. The report emphasized that political will, evidence-based strategies, and sustained investments have allowed even resource-constrained nations to achieve substantial improvements in child survival rates.

According to the report, India has made remarkable progress in reducing under-five and neonatal mortality rates since 2000. The country achieved a 70% decline in under-five mortality and a 61% reduction in neonatal mortality through a multi-pronged approach that includes expanding healthcare infrastructure, improving medical interventions, and increasing health coverage.

One of the key factors driving this progress is the implementation of Ayushman Bharat, the world’s largest health insurance scheme. The initiative provides an annual health coverage of nearly $5,500 per family, ensuring access to critical maternal and child healthcare services. The report also highlights India's commitment to free delivery services, including C-section procedures, infant care, and free transport, medications, and dietary support at public health institutions.

To enhance maternal and child health services, India has strengthened its healthcare infrastructure by establishing maternity waiting homes, newborn stabilisation units, and dedicated maternal and child health wings. The government has also deployed skilled birth attendants, midwives, and community health workers to provide essential care.

India’s investments in immunization programs have significantly contributed to reducing child mortality rates. In 2000, measles accounted for a large number of under-five deaths, with only 56% of infants receiving vaccinations. By 2023, the measles vaccination rate had increased to 93%, leading to a 97% decline in measles-related deaths among children under five.

Moreover, India has prioritized data-driven decision-making, continuously improving its digital surveillance systems to track maternal, newborn, and child health indicators. This approach has allowed the government to implement targeted interventions and ensure better healthcare outcomes.

The UN report also highlighted that despite differing economic conditions and health system structures, India, along with Nepal, Senegal, Ghana, and Burundi, has surpassed global and regional averages in child mortality reduction. The common success factors among these countries include strong governance, strategic health investments, expanded immunization programs, and innovative healthcare financing models.

The report noted that since 2000, several low and lower-middle-income countries, including India, Angola, Bhutan, Bolivia, Cabo Verde, Morocco, Tanzania, and Zambia, have successfully reduced under-five mortality rates by more than two-thirds.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell praised global efforts in child mortality reduction, stating that millions of lives have been saved due to proven interventions such as vaccines, nutrition programs, and access to safe water and sanitation. However, she warned that progress is slowing and called for continued policy efforts and investments to prevent a reversal of these achievements.

While child deaths worldwide have dropped by over 50% since 2000, with under-five deaths reaching a historic low of 4.8 million in 2023, the report cautions that sustained efforts are required to maintain these gains and prevent avoidable child deaths in the future.