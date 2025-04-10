India’s Exports Cross $820 Billion in 2024-25, Marking 6% Growth

India's goods and services exports surpassed USD 820 billion in 2024-25, registering a nearly 6% increase from the USD 778 billion recorded in the previous fiscal year, despite global economic uncertainties, the Commerce Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The ministry shared the figures with exporters during a meeting convened to discuss emerging opportunities and challenges in global trade. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal engaged with export promotion councils and industry bodies, particularly in light of the high tariffs imposed by the US.

Despite facing setbacks, exports have shown resilience amid multiple global crises, including the Red Sea conflict, Israel-Hamas war, Russia-Ukraine conflict, and sluggish growth in some developed economies. However, India’s merchandise exports remained nearly unchanged at USD 395.63 billion during April-February 2024-25, compared to USD 395.38 billion in the same period last year. Service exports, on the other hand, saw significant growth, reaching USD 354.90 billion, up from USD 311.05 billion in the previous fiscal.

Minister Goyal commended exporters for achieving record-high export figures and assured them that the government is committed to creating a conducive trade environment amid global uncertainties.

Industry representatives from various export promotion councils raised concerns about trade challenges and urged the government to introduce proactive measures to support exporters in navigating the evolving global trade landscape.

The detailed export and import data for 2024-25 is scheduled for release by the Commerce Ministry on April 15.

