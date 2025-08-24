India’s Forex Reserves Rise $1.48 Billion to $695.10 Billion: RBI

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $1.48 billion in the week ending August 15, 2025, reaching $695.10 billion, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest Weekly Statistical Supplement. The increase was largely supported by gains in foreign currency assets.

During the reporting week, foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest component of the reserves, stood at $585.90 billion, though they registered a decline of $2.16 billion. Meanwhile, India’s Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by $41 million to $18.782 billion, and the country’s reserve position with the IMF rose by $15 million to $4.754 billion.

In the preceding week ending August 8, reserves had jumped by $4.747 billion to $693.618 billion, driven by gains in both FCA and gold holdings.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, after the latest monetary policy review, assured that India’s forex reserves were strong enough to cover 11 months of imports.

India’s reserves have shown a steady build-up in recent years. The country added nearly $58 billion in 2023, recovering from a sharp $71 billion decline in 2022. In 2024, reserves grew by just over $20 billion. So far in 2025, the forex kitty has already expanded by around $53 billion, RBI data shows.

