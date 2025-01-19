India's Mobility Industry Set to Surge, Poised to Cross $600 Billion by 2030

India's mobility sector is on the cusp of a major transformation, with the market expected to double and surpass $600 billion by 2030, according to the Think Mobility Report by Google and Boston Consulting Group (BCG). This explosive growth will be fueled by a combination of traditional and emerging revenue streams, setting India on a path to redefine the global mobility landscape.

Advertisment

The report underscores the crucial role of electric, shared, and connected mobility in shaping the future, with these emerging segments projected to contribute a staggering $100 billion to the sector. This shift signals India's firm commitment to cleaner, more sustainable transportation options.

India’s Electric Revolution: A Growing Demand for EVs

The electric vehicle (EV) market is gaining significant traction. One in three consumers in India is now considering an EV for their next vehicle purchase. Preferences between electric four-wheelers (E4Ws) and electric two-wheelers (E2Ws) are diverging, with E4W buyers prioritizing sophistication, advanced technology, and exclusivity. Meanwhile, E2W consumers lean more toward practicality, comfort, and affordability—highlighting the unique demands of Indian consumers.

Natarajan Sankar, Managing Director and Partner at BCG, emphasized the importance of embracing global innovations to stay competitive. “India, already the third-largest automobile market, stands at the threshold of a transformative era. Effectively incorporating advancements in EVs, digital technologies, and AI is critical for OEMs to meet the distinct needs of Indian consumers,” he said.

Consumer Trends: A Shift Towards Personalization and Connectivity

The report also reveals a fundamental shift in how Indian consumers interact with the mobility industry. Driven largely by Gen Z and women, digital purchase journeys are increasingly outpacing traditional buying methods. Personalization is key, with Indian consumers expecting tailored experiences from pre-purchase through after-sales services.

"AI is set to revolutionize the mobility ecosystem by delivering meaningful experiences and adding real value for consumers," said Bhaskar Ramesh, Director of Omni-Channel Businesses at Google India. "The industry is undergoing a massive shift, and we are excited to collaborate with the sector to drive innovation and growth."

Moreover, Indian consumers have a strong appetite for connected features, with nearly 80% of them seeking infotainment, real-time parking assistance, and anti-theft features. However, globally popular connected features like remote controls have seen relatively lower demand, demonstrating India's distinct preferences.

Adapting to India’s Evolving Needs: The Key to Success

As India’s mobility market continues to evolve, understanding and adapting to its unique needs will be crucial for industry players. Vikram Janakiraman, Managing Director and Senior Partner at BCG, noted the rapid pace of change in consumer preferences. "EVs are quickly moving into the mainstream, and addressing emerging value pools will be crucial for success. Companies must continuously adapt their products, solutions, and experiences to cater to the fast-evolving needs of Indian consumers," he said.

The integration of digital, technological, and AI-driven solutions will be pivotal in capturing the market’s potential. As the industry moves forward, the ability to innovate and align offerings with local consumer preferences will be key to unlocking the full power of India’s rapidly growing mobility sector.

India’s Mobility Future: Ready for Global Leadership

With a perfect storm of digitalization, electrification, and evolving consumer needs, India’s mobility industry is set for exponential growth. By 2030, it is expected to play a critical role on the global stage, leading the charge toward cleaner, smarter, and more connected transportation solutions. The road ahead is clear: innovation, adaptation, and a deep understanding of Indian consumer behavior will be the driving forces for success.