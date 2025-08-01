India’s Most Advanced Indigenous Warship 'Himgiri' Delivered to Navy

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Limited on Thursday handed over a new warship, named Himgiri, to the Indian Navy, marking a major milestone in the country’s indigenous naval shipbuilding efforts. Himgiri is the first of three advanced stealth frigates being built by GRSE under the Indian Navy’s Project 17A.

According to an official statement, Himgiri is the 801st vessel built by GRSE and is the largest and most modern warship ever delivered by the shipyard. The vessel measures 149 meters in length and weighs around 6,760 tonnes.

GRSE also highlighted that out of the 801 ships constructed to date, 112 are warships— the highest number built by any Indian shipyard.

The total cost of the three frigates under Project 17A stands at over Rs 21,833 crore. The project has also contributed to the Indian economy by engaging a wide network of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), start-ups, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) involved in the shipbuilding process.

Rear Admiral Ravnish Seth, Chief Staff Officer (Technical) of the Eastern Naval Command, accepted the warship on behalf of the Indian Navy.

First launched on December 14, 2020, Himgiri is equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and the Barak 8 surface-to-air missile. It also features an advanced AESA radar system and other technologies capable of detecting and neutralizing threats from air, sea, and below the surface.

Powered by a combination of diesel engines and gas turbines, the warship has been designed to operate effectively in high-threat environments, adding significant strength to the Navy’s combat capabilities.

