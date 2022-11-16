"India's Presidency Will Be Ambitious, Inclusive,...": PM Modi At G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India's G20 presidency will be "inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented."

While giving his address in the closing ceremony of G20 Summit, PM Modi said, "India's G20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented. In the next year, it will be our endeavour that G20 works as a global prime mover to give impetus to collective action."

"The sense of ownership over natural resources is giving rise to conflict today and has become the main cause of the plight of the environment. For the safe future of the planet, the sense of trusteeship is the solution. LiFE i.e. 'Lifestyle for Environment' campaign can make a big contribution to this. Its purpose is to make sustainable lifestyles a mass movement," he added.

This G20 became special as India officially received the presidency of the G20 Summit and will assume office from 1st December 2022 for a one-year period.

Talking further about India's presidency of the G20 summit, PM Modi said that the country is taking charge of the G-20 at a time when the world is simultaneously grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, rising food and energy prices, and the long-term ill effects of the pandemic. And at that time "world is looking at the G-20 with hope," he added.

In the closing ceremony, Prime Minister said that the member countries have to extend the benefits of development to all human beings with compassion and solidarity. He also said that without women, global development is not possible.