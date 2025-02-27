India's VC Funding Surges 69.7 Percent in Jan 2025, Outshines China

India’s venture capital (VC) funding saw a significant 69.7 percent year-on-year increase in January 2025, reaching $883.2 million from $520.5 million in the same period last year. The surge was driven by a 40.9 percent rise in deal volume, with 131 VC deals recorded compared to 93 in January 2024, according to data from GlobalData.

Advertisment

Aurojyoti Bose, lead analyst at GlobalData, stated that the rise in funding reflects growing investor confidence in Indian startups. He noted that India remains one of the top five global markets for VC funding in both deal volume and value.

Among the major VC deals in January, Infra.Market secured $121 million, Neuberg Diagnostics raised $109.4 million, and Leap Finance attracted $60 million.

India accounted for 9.9 percent of all VC deals announced globally during the month, while its share in terms of deal value stood at 3.6 percent, according to the analysis.

In comparison, China witnessed a 31.9 percent drop in VC deal volume, with its deal value remaining relatively stagnant. This shift underscores the changing dynamics in Asia’s startup ecosystem, with India emerging as a key player in venture capital activity.

Also Read: India’s Q3 GDP Growth Estimated at 6.2-6.3%, Driven by Strong Demand: SBI Report