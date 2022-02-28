International Flights To Remain Suspended Until Further Orders: DGCA

The Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday said that scheduled international commercial passenger flights to and from India will remain suspended till further orders.

In an official notification, the aviation regulator said that it has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till further orders.

However, the restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA, it stated.

Flights under bubble arrangement will also not be affected, it said.

The ban on scheduled international passenger flights in India was in effect till February 28 this year.

International flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but special passenger flights have been functioning since July 2020 under bilateral air bubble arrangements.