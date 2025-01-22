International Players Praise India’s Hospitality at Kho Kho World Cup

The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, held in New Delhi, concluded with both the Indian Men’s and Women’s teams lifting the prestigious trophy, marking a monumental moment in the sport's history. The tournament, which captivated audiences both in India and around the world, was not just a showcase of athletic excellence but also a celebration of Indian hospitality and cultural vibrancy.

The event kicked off with a grand cultural festival that welcomed 23 teams from six continents, creating an atmosphere of unity and excitement. The Opening Ceremony set the tone, with stunning musical and dance performances that exemplified India's rich cultural heritage. The thrilling nature of Kho Kho kept spectators on the edge of their seats, making it a truly memorable experience.

Reflecting on their experiences, international players expressed their admiration for India's hospitality. Amir Ghiasi, from Iran, shared his appreciation, saying, “It was our first time in India, and we had a great time. The hospitality was excellent. Everything, from the hotel accommodations to the food, was tailored to our needs. We also thoroughly enjoyed the cultural celebrations, which were amazing.”

Amandeep Kaur, a member of the New Zealand Women’s team, also praised the tournament's organization. “We thoroughly enjoyed it. We didn’t expect the competition to be so tough. Now, we’re excited to prepare for the next level,” she remarked.

The successful execution of the event was largely due to the efforts of the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) and the International Kho Kho Federation (IKKF). Key organizers, including KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal, General Secretary MS Tyagi, and IKKF General Secretary Rohit Haldania, worked tirelessly to ensure that all participating teams were well taken care of, providing facilities that catered to each nation’s specific needs. The positive feedback from foreign participants highlighted the success of these efforts.

“The atmosphere in India was loved by everyone. The hospitality was simply outstanding,” Amandeep Kaur added. “Whenever there was a need, whether it was medical support or specific dietary requirements, it was promptly addressed. India has proven to be the perfect host for this tournament.”

In addition to the sporting action, players were able to immerse themselves in India’s rich cultural heritage, with visits to iconic landmarks such as the Taj Mahal and opportunities to experience local street food. The cultural exchange added another layer of enrichment to the tournament.

Peru's men's team head coach, Silvana Patricia, also spoke highly of the experience, saying, “Everything—from the hospitality to the food—was exceptional. I loved the dance performances, the clothing, and the music. The experience has been nothing short of excellent.”

Brazil’s men’s team head coach, Laura Doering, expressed her awe at India’s vibrant culture, noting, “Everything is so different from our own culture. I find myself captivated by every detail. The hospitality here is unparalleled, and I’m excited to take back some dance moves with me.”

The Kho Kho World Cup was not just a competition; it was a celebration of sport, culture, and international camaraderie. As the first edition comes to a close, it has left an indelible mark on all those involved, with participants taking home unforgettable memories of their time in India.