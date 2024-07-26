IOC Refugee Team : Representing 120 Million Forcibly Displaced People

The IOC Refugee Team will once again be a ray of hope and resiliency during the 2024 Olympics. The Olympic flag and anthem, which represent the cohesion and togetherness of the global community, are flown over the competitors while they compete. The team's participation in the Games serves as a reminder of the value of inclusivity and the conviction that everyone, regardless of circumstances, deserves the opportunity to realize their potential. Still, the IOC Refugee Team's involvement in the Olympics goes beyond athletics. It encourages empathy and action from the international community by fostering a global debate about the needs and rights of refugees. The squad gives refugees a platform to share their stories and display their talents on a worldwide scale, which is a striking testament to the transformational power of athletics.