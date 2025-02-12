ISL: Guarrotxena Stars as FC Goa Triumph 3-1, End Mumbai City Hoodoo

FC Goa delivered a commanding performance to defeat Mumbai City FC 3-1 at the Mumbai Football Arena in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Wednesday, ending their 13-match winless run against the Islanders in the league.

The emphatic victory propelled the Gaurs to second place on the points table with 39 points from 20 matches, boasting 11 wins and six draws. A stellar brace from Iker Guarrotxena and a clinical finish by Borja Herrera sealed the win, as Goa dominated the proceedings throughout.

Guarrotxena Inspires Goa’s Charge

Iker Guarrotxena set the tone early, scoring a sensational opener in the 24th minute. Picking up the ball at the edge of the 18-yard box, the Spaniard showcased individual brilliance, dribbling laterally past the Mumbai defense before unleashing a precise shot into the bottom right corner.

Five minutes later, Guarrotxena nearly doubled the lead when he met a Borja Herrera cross, only for his mistimed header to be blocked in time. However, the Spanish forward didn’t have to wait long to strike again. In the 41st minute, Udanta Singh created space with a sharp run down the right flank, drawing defenders before delivering an inch-perfect cross. Positioned centrally, Guarrotxena clinically slotted the ball into the bottom right corner, putting Goa firmly in control with a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Herrera Seals the Win

Mumbai City FC attempted to fight back, with Jorge Ortiz setting up Vikram Partap Singh for a shot on target in the 60th minute, but goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari was up to the task. However, just minutes later, Goa extended their lead further.

In the 64th minute, Borja Herrera capitalized on a poor headed clearance by Mehtab Singh, pouncing on the loose ball inside the box to calmly slot it into the bottom right corner. The goal virtually put the game to bed, as the Gaurs continued to dominate proceedings.

Mumbai City FC had late chances, but their finishing woes persisted. Jon Toral set up Lallianzuala Chhangte in the 78th minute, but the captain squandered the opportunity, firing high and wide.

Chhangte's Late Consolation

As the match neared its end, FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez made strategic changes, bringing on Dejan Drazic, Seriton Fernandes, and Sahil Tavora to reinforce the midfield and defense. However, Mumbai managed to pull one back deep into stoppage time.

Goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari conceded a late penalty, which Chhangte converted in the 97th minute with a left-footed shot down the middle, denying Goa a clean sheet. Despite the late goal, FC Goa secured a comprehensive 3-1 victory, claiming all three points.

Key Performer: Iker Guarrotxena (FC Goa)

The Spanish playmaker was instrumental in Goa’s triumph, scoring twice and creating two goal-scoring opportunities. He completed 19 of his 27 passes and led the Gaurs’ attacking front with precision and confidence.

What’s Next?

FC Goa will face Kerala Blasters FC on February 22, while Mumbai City FC will look to bounce back against Hyderabad FC on February 19.