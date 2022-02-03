ISRO To Launch Chandrayaan-3 In August 2022

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be launching Chandrayaan-3 in August this year, Union minister of state for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh announced today.

While replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Singh said, “Based on the learnings from Chandrayaan-2 and suggestions made by national level experts, the realization of Chandrayaan-3 is in progress."

"Many related hardware and their special tests have been successfully completed and the launch is scheduled for August 2022," Singh said.

The space agency has planned a total of19 missions this year, which include eight launch vehicle missions, seven spacecraft missions and four technology demonstrator missions.

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted several ongoing missions, the Union minister stated.

Reprioritization of projects has also taken place in the back drop of space sector reforms and newly introduced demand driven models, he said.

The missions were realized in last three years.