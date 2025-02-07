ISRO's EOS-06 Satellite Maps Global Chlorophyll Levels, Enhancing Climate Studies

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that its Ocean Colour Monitor (OCM) sensor, onboard the EOS-06 satellite, has successfully captured phytoplankton concentrations on a global scale. This development marks a significant step forward in oceanographic and climate research.

In a post on X, ISRO stated, “OCM sensor in EOS-06 captures phytoplankton concentration on a global scale. The Ocean Colour Monitor (OCM) sensor of EOS-06 records chlorophyll-a (Chl-a) concentration worldwide every two days. The image below shows a global product generated at 1 km resolution using data collected from January to December 2024. Ocean colour observations provide valuable information on the bio-geochemical variability of oceans globally.”

Enhanced Capabilities of EOS-06

Also known as Oceansat-3, EOS-06 is the third-generation satellite in India’s Oceansat series. It was launched to continue and enhance the services provided by its predecessor, Oceansat-2. The satellite carries multiple advanced instruments designed to support ocean studies and environmental monitoring.

The Ocean Colour Monitor (OCM-3) is one of the key payloads, enabling the monitoring of phytoplankton and chlorophyll concentrations. Additional instruments include the Sea Surface Temperature Monitor (SSTM), the Ku-Band Scatterometer (SCAT-3), and ARGOS, a data collection system for environmental monitoring.

According to an earlier statement by ISRO, “EOS-06 is designed to observe ocean colour data, sea surface temperature, and wind vector data for use in oceanographic, climatic, and meteorological applications. The satellite also supports value-added products such as identifying potential fishing zones using chlorophyll, SST, and wind speed, as well as land-based geophysical parameters.”

Supporting Climate and Marine Ecosystem Research

The mission ensures the continuous collection of ocean colour and wind vector data, crucial for operational applications in oceanography and climate monitoring. This data aids scientists in tracking marine ecosystems and understanding the impacts of climate change.

EOS-06 also introduces significant enhancements, incorporating additional datasets like sea surface temperature and expanded optical and infrared bands for fluorescence and atmospheric corrections. These improvements are expected to lead to more accurate oceanographic studies and environmental monitoring.

Another key objective of EOS-06 is to develop improved algorithms and data products, aimed at enhancing scientific research and practical applications. By refining data processing techniques, the mission seeks to improve forecasting and analysis related to climate patterns, fisheries, and weather changes.

Launch and Mission Details

The satellite, with a separating mass of 1,117 kg, was launched aboard the PSLV-C54 rocket from ISRO’s U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC). The mission plays a pivotal role in advancing our understanding of the world’s oceans, contributing valuable insights into climate change, marine ecosystems, and global weather patterns.