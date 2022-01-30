Jaipur: 4 Including 3 Children Killed As Fire Breaks Out At Packaging Unit

Four people were killed including three children after a fire broke out in a small painting material packaging unit in the Jamwaramgarh area of Jaipur district on Sunday, according to officials.

Jamwaramgarh Circle Officer Shiv Kumar said, “The fire broke out in a hall constructed on a farmland. A man and three children, including his daughter, were burnt alive in the incident”.

The deceased were identified as Ramesh (25), his daughter Jaya (3) and two other children – Garima (3) AND Kalu (4), the circle officer said, adding that three other people including a minor were also left injured in the incident.

Kumar said that they had been shifted to SMS hospital and were being treated. Officials further informed that the place where the fire broke out was being used to pack thinner for painting works.