J&K: 3 Army Jawans Injured In Car Explosion

At least three Army personnel were injured in an explosion that took place in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Thursday.

According to reports, the blast took place in a private vehicle after which the injured soldiers were hospitalised.

It is however unclear if the explosion was triggered by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) or a grenade.

"A #blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, #Shopian. 03 soldiers injured & shifted to Hospital. Nature & source (blast due to grenade or already planted IED inside vehicle or malfunctioning of battery) of blast being investigated & will be shared: IGP Kashmir," Kashmir Zone police tweeted early this morning.

On Tuesday, a Hindu school teacher Rajni Bala was fired at by terrorists in the Kulgam district of the Kashmir region.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place at the High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. She was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

