J&K: 3 Pakistani Intruders Shot Dead, Narcotics Recovered

Border Security Forces today gunned down three Pakistani intruders were along the Indo-Pak international border in the Samba district of the Jammu division, while they were attempting to infiltrate inside the Indian territory carrying a huge amount of narcotics.

"In the early hours of February 2, the alert troops of BSF Jammu neutralized three Pakistani smugglers, who were trying to smuggle narcotics through the international border in Samba and thwarted a big smuggling attempt,” DIG BSF SPS Sandhu said.

They were trying to smuggle narcotics through the border fencing with a plastic pipe, he informed.

Soon after the BSF personnel opened fire at the trio and recovered 36 packets (approx 36 Kgs) of heroin, one 9mm pistol (Petro Baretta -Made in Italy), one Magazine, nine rounds of magazine, Pakistani currency worth Rs 9820, a knife, a plastic hume pipe and one Pakistan made cough syrup.

"BSF is on alert all the time and intensified its border surveillance activities even though Republic Day passed off peacefully. The seizure of this huge amount of narcotics on the international border has once again exposed the evil designs of Pakistani smugglers and made a big dent on their nefarious activities," said D K Boora, inspector general of BSF, Jammu frontier said.

The BEF troops seized a total of 79 kgs of heroin in a year's time besides apprehending four intruders and killing nine including the three smugglers today,” said Boora.