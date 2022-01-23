J&K: Amit Shah Launches DGGI, Assures ₹50,000 Crore Investments

₹50,000 crore investments will come to Jammu and Kashmir in the next few years and agreements have already been signed for ₹12,000 crore, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

He said that all the investments together will generate employment for five lakh youths during a virtual launch event of the District Good Governance Index (DGGI) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr. Shah said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the best industrial policy ever for Jammu and Kashmir, under which investments of about ₹ 50,000 crore is going to come in Jammu and Kashmir and that will provide employment to five lakh youths”.

Taking a swipe at the erstwhile Congress regime, he mentioned that the investments during the last 70 years was only ₹12,000 crore. However, ₹12,000 crore worth MoUs for investments were already signed in a single year and ground breaking ceremonies worth ₹2,000 have also taken place, he said.

The home minister said, "Today, I once again want to tell my young friends, especially the young friends of the valley that you should walk on the path of development laid by Modi. No one can stop Jammu and Kashmir from becoming the most developed region of the country".

He also urged the youths of the valley to focus more on the development initiatives that are undertaken in the Union Territory and said that they should participate in the development process, the political process and in the democratic process to make their futures bright.

Mr. Shah, while referring to the outcomes of the DGGI said that the achievements of Jammu and Kashmir will reach every state and this will lead to healthy competition of good governance in every district of the country.

"The district is an important unit if good governance is to be taken to the grassroots level in true sense and unless there is good governance at the district level, then it has no meaning," he said.

He further said that the competition between districts through the Good Governance Index will greatly benefit the general public of Jammu and Kashmir.

Notably, the DGGI of Jammu and Kashmir covers 10 sectors of governance and 58 indices with 116 data items including agriculture, services, commerce and industry, human resources, environment, justice and public safety, social welfare and development.

"In every sector, Jammu and Kashmir has attempted to provide direct benefits to beneficiaries in two years and it is natural that middlemen will be angry, but we are not afraid of their displeasure," he said.