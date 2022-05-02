J&K: Army Jawan Held With Grenade At Srinagar Airport

A live hand grenade was found from the baggage of an army man during the pre-entry security checking at Srinagar international airport on Monday.

According to ANI, an airline screening staff found the grenade during screening from the baggage of an Army man belonging to the Rashtriya Rifle unit

The staff of Air Asia airlines detected a hand grenade in the Check-in luggage of the passenger. He immediately alerted Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on duty.

"The Army personnel detained was identified as Balaji Sampath from Tamil Nadu's Vellore. The live grenade recovered from his possession is a high explosive. He was going on leave," a senior officer told ANI.

Meanwhile, senior Army officials have been informed about the incident. Further investigation is underway.

